Red Sox acquire pair of pitchers in trade with rival Yankees

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Monday announced the acquisition of a pair of pitchers in a rare trade with their division rival New York Yankees.

The club picked up right-handed pitchers Adam Ottavino and Frank German in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said.

Ottavino, 35, is 25-28 with 19 saves and a 3.53 ERA in 10 major league seasons. He has made 70 or more appearances in a season on three occasions.

German, 23, is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 30 career minor league appearances, including 23 starts.

New York also sent Boston cash considerations in the trade.

