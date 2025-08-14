BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman released a limited-edition custom beer in collaboration with Sam Adams on Thursday.

Bregman, 31, signed a three-year deal with the team in February, and has since settled right into Boston with “Bregman’s Beer.” He is batting .299 with 16 home runs and was named an All Star in his first season with the Sox.

Bregman says this partnership is a way to give back to Red Sox fans.

“They’ve embraced me as the new guy and we wanted to create a beer they can drink while watching Red Sox baseball games. Had a lot of fun creating it, and looking forward to everyone enjoying them, and watching the Red Sox win some baseball games,” Bregman said.

The pale ale will be exclusively available at the Samuel Adams Downtown Taproom and Boston Brewery.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)