BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Tuesday that they have officially hired interim manager Chad Tracy, and signed him to a three-year extension with a club option for 2030.

The extension allows the “interim” tag to be dropped from his title. In doing so, Tracy becomes the 49th manager in team history.

Tracy, who had been the manager of the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox, became the big league club’s interim manager on April 25 when then-manager Alex Cora and five other coaches were fired following the team’s poor start to the season. The team started 12-17 under Cora.

Since his promotion from Worcester, Tracy had lead the Red Sox to a historic turnaround, which included a 15-game win streak in July, and are 74-55 since. The surge came after the Sox found themselves at 32-46, 14 games under .500, in late June.

Tracy and the Red Sox clinched a playoff berth over the weekend, and currently sit at 84-72, third in the American League East.

With the team’s turnaround, Tracy has put himself in the conversation for American League Manager of the Year. His father, Jim Tracy, won National League Manager of the Year in 2009 while at the helm for the Colorado Rockies.

The Red Sox also announced Tuesday that they have picked up Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow’s 2029 and 2030 options.

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