Red Sox fan plays jersey numbers of favorite players, hits big on Mass Cash

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A Boston Red Sox fan from Templeton played the jersey numbers worn by five key players of the 2018 world championship-winning team and won $100,000 in the lottery’s Mass Cash game.

Jim Aylward’s winning combination of 11-16-19-22-25 represents the numbers of two young stars (Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi), a dazzling outfielder (Jackie Bradley), a starting pitcher (Rick Porcello) and the World Series MVP (Steve Pearce), according to lottery officials.

Aylward’s numbers matched the five numbers selected in Monday’s drawing.

He purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Farms on Patriots Road in Templeton. He has five children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Mass Cash tickets are $1 each and drawings take place seven nights a week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)