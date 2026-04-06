DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox teamed up with Boston Public Schools to donate more than 40,000 Red Sox hats to elementary and middle school students and staff at 104 schools across the city.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper joined Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy and Red Sox Partner and Foundation Board Member Linda Henry at the Sarah Greenwood School in Dorchester Monday for the giveaway.

“It’s a specially designed hat, and you are the only people anywhere to have this exact kind of Red Sox hat,” said Wu.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, along with mascots Wally and Tessie were also in attendance to meet the students and hand out the hats.

The giveaway did not end with the new headware – Kennedy also had a surprise of his own for everyone.

“Each and every one of you are going to get, teachers and students, are going to get two tickets for a Red Sox game,” he announced.

Cora thanked the young fans for their support, and said he looks forward to seeing them all at Fenway Park this season.

“The teachers, the students, your reaction for getting the two tickets – that was amazing,” Cora said. “I want to thank you for bringing the energy, for staying positive, and like everybody said here, you guys are loved. We really care about you, and we are one team, right? If you’re wearing this hat, you’re part of my team, so thank you.”

The hat giveaway to Boston Public Schools students began in 2017 in partnership with JetBlue.

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