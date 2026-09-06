BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain.

Boston made the announcement Sunday before finishing off a 4-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 3-1 victory. The move is retroactive to Sept. 3

The Red Sox recalled infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton from Triple-A Worcester to fill out the roster.

Rafaela is batting .282 with 32 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 70 RBIs and 67 runs scored. This year he earned his first career All-Star selection.

Signed by Boston as an international free agent in July 2017, the Curaçao native has batted .258 with 49 homers in 471 career big league games, all with the Red Sox.

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