BOSTON (WHDH) - A registered sex offender was arrested and charged after a worker said he was seen hiding in a women’s bathroom stall in a cafeteria on the Northeastern University campus on Wednesday.

Brandon Awogboro, 29, was arraigned Friday on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, and assault and battery on a police officer. Police said he is a level two sex offender and is currently homeless.

“That’s pretty discouraging to hear,” said one Northeastern University student. “You hope that you can stay safe however you can, but it is part of living on an open urban campus. You try your best.”

Police said cafeteria workers saw Awogboro hiding in a women’s restroom in the building for more than an hour on Wednesday night. One woman reported he peeked underneath the divider into her stall.

According to court paperwork, Awogboro triggered an emergency door alarm when he fled from the scene. Police said Awogboro then attacked them when he was spotted, kicking officers, and biting one of their holstered weapons.

“A couple of weeks ago we had a couple of stabbings, a shooting, so yeah, it is worrying,” said Dominic Romero, a Northeastern University student.

The judge set Awogboro’s bail at $500, but his bail in another case was revoked.

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