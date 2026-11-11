REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rehoboth man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death last year.

Gregory Groom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and witness intimidation on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said he admitted to stabbing his girlfriend Kylee Monteiro three times, hiding her body, then reporting her missing to the police.

Investigators searched for Monteiro for nearly two weeks before her body was found in Groom’s backyard.

She was 18 years old and 11 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

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