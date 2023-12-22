BOSTON (WHDH) - What started as a report of a person armed with a knife in Boston’s Back Bay ended with two arrests, police finding a gun in a fanny pack, and a man being summonsed for allegedly seeking sex for a fee.

The Boston Police Department said the case first started after officers were called to the area of 40 Dalton Street on Thursday night, after authorities received a report of “a person with a knife.”

Police arrived to learn a man had ventured into a hotel there to “meet a female for sex for a fee,” according to a news release, only for the woman to allegedly threaten to stab the victim and rob him of $200.

The victim later returned to the hotel lobby and reported what happened to staff. Police also learned a male suspect appeared to be involved in the incident, as well.

Police proceeded to make their way up to the floor the armed robbery took place on, only to encounter a male suspect in a hallway who attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect was stopped soon afterwards and following a search, police found a firearm described as a Glock 43X inside of a fanny pack, along with eight rounds in the gun’s magazine. Also recovered – $12,363.

Officers later located and arrested the female suspect, as well.

Robert Sanatana, 28, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Danine Simpson, 27, of New York City, were both taken into custody, with Simpson charged with armed robbery and Santana charged with both unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, in addition to unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Meanwhile, police said an unnamed 28-year-old male suspect was expected to be summonsed to court at some point to face a count of engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.

