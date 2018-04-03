(WHDH) — Panera Bread is the latest company that may have suffered a data breach.

According to “Krebs on Security,” the bakery chain’s website leaked millions of customer records for at least eight months.

This included names, addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of credit card numbers of customers who ordered food from the Panera Bread website.

The company reportedly resolved the issue.

