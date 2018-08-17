Report: Patriots first-round pick Isaiah Wynn out for season with torn Achilles

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will reportedly miss the entire 2018 season with an Achilles injury that he suffered in the team’s 37-20 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.

The first-round pick out of the University of Georgia has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wynn was carted off the field and taken to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury.

The 21-year-old was in line to assume a starting position on the offensive line after veteran left tackle Nate Solder signed a multi-year deal with the New York Giants this past offseason.

The Patriots selected 6-foot, 2-inch, 302-pound lineman with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Patriots’ first-round pick, OT Isaiah Wynn, tore his Achilles vs. the Eagles and he will be out for the season, per source. The worst of the preseason on display. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2018

