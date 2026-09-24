MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Along the coast of the Green Harbor, the surf is picking up. While residents have opted not to board up their windows or do precautionary sandbagging, they’re ready to get through a stormy weekend.

Many boat owners have opted to pull their vessels from the water; it’s been a busy scene at local marinas and town ramps. One man is helping a friend and said he believes owners are smart to haul them out early.

“If they have the opportunity, at this time of year, I would- why not?” Bill Hayward said.

There are likely good days left, and a lot of boat owners are leaving their vessels on the water. However, they’re making sure these lines are secure, and they’re adding extra fenders.

Marshfield’s harbormaster said this is a good weekend to stay home and watch football and leave the boating for another day.

“We encourage [boaters] not to go out,” Mike Dimeo said, Marshfield Harbormaster. “It’s not ideal for boating this weekend.”

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