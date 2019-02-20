Residents concerned as coyote continues to roam streets of West Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote caught roaming around the streets of West Roxbury has residents concerned for their small pets.

Trish Donnelly captured a coyote on camera as it hobbled with a limb down a road on Tuesday, marking the latest unwelcome coyote sighting in the Boston neighborhood.

Resident Ron Vish believes this is the same wild animal that keeps appearing in the area.

“I would say every few weeks, just being able to pop out and catching it just by surprise,” he said.

Animal control officers have been working with environmental police to relocate the coyote but it has avoided capture.

Director of Animal Care and Control Amanda Kennedy says it’s not a threat to people but could pose a risk to small pets.

“They’re typically looking for prey, which is 20 pounds or less, like cats or small dogs that are unattended,” she explained.

Neighbors say they haven’t heard of any pets being attacked but they would rather not take the risk.

“People have cats that are outdoor cats, so, unfortunately, we can’t share these spaces with an animal like that,” Vish said.

Environmental police recommend that residents cover their trash, clear their bird feeders and keep a close eye on their pets in order to deter the coyote.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)