WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People and pets alike did their best to stay cool Tuesday and will do so again Wednesday as the area gets an early taste of summer heat.

At Ace Hardware in Wilmington, air conditioners and other cooling off essentials drew customers in.

Medical experts at 360 Urgen Care shared advice to help stay safe during the sizzling temperatures: stay inside, wear sunscreen when outside, wear a hat, and have water handy.

Heeding these warnings, seniors in Wilmington kept busy and cool inside, while other residents opted to take a quick dip in Silver Lake.

One resident summed the situation up succintly:

“It’s New England. Whatever, you gotta get used to it.”

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