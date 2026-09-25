SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - People living along the shore in Scituate are bracing for strong winds and heavy rain this weekend as the nor’easter moves in.

Jeff Chick said he’s boarded up the lower level of his home but plans to stay put.

“I am not feeling as worried as some people might be feeling,” Chick said. “It’s been 10 years we’ve been living here. We’ve bugged out when it’s gotten really bad.”

Officials in communities all along the coast are working hard to prevent beach erosion, a big concern with this storm.

Chick said that any plan for new sea walls doesn’t bring him much peace of mind. Yet, at least.

“It would if it was in front of my house,” Chick said. “It didn’t make it this far. They’re about 80 feet back there, so it’s unfortunate.”

Just a street back from the shore, Nancy Cronin said her preparations are done.

“I just got the gas for the generator, just in case we lose power and furniture is down,” Cronin said. “That’s about it. That’s all we need to do.”

Extra first responders will be in Scituate and Department of Public Works Staff on duty this weekend.

Residents are urged to stay away if any power lines come down.

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