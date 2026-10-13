SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Some rainbow sidewalks in Swampscott were recently painted over as part of “routine maintenance,” and the action has some residents questioning where the Town stands in support of its LGBTQ+ residents.

Ten crosswalks in the town were painted in rainbow colors in 2025 as a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community. The Town said two of those crosswalks on Monument Avenue were recently re-striped as part of maintenance work.

In a statement Friday, the Town wrote, “We want to be clear that this routine maintenance work does not reflect any change in the Town’s unyielding commitment to supporting and welcoming our LGBTQIA+ residents, families, and visitors.”

“They’re saying, ‘Oh, we’re still very gay-friendly and, you know, to the gay and lesbian community,’ but this sends a message like, well, are you?” Michael Paquette, a Swampscott resident, asked.

Another woman said the sidewalks made her feel included when she first moved to the town.

“We were really shocked, and we didn’t hear anything about it being painted over,” said Anya Mazaris, a Swampscott resident.

“It’s sort of sad and I wish that there had been some kind of community input,” said Kelly Mazaris, a Swampscott resident.

Sharing that same concern about input, Melissa Weinand posted about the crosswalks on Facebook, where she received mixed reactions.

“There’s a lot of outrage, but then there’s a lot of outrage in the other direction,” Weinand said.

7NEWS spoke with people who frequent the area. One person said the black and white stripes are more visible, while others argued in favor of the rainbow lines.

“I am disappointed,” said Paul Ford, a Swampscott resident. “I was a little surprised yesterday when I went to go walk and I was like, ‘Why’d they paint that?’”

“It felt inclusive and it just kind of brightened the whole place up,” said John Rapisarda, another resident.

Swampscott resident Joe Strothman said set up a GoFundMe as soon as he learned of the situation, gathering donations for new rainbow paint. The fundraiser has garnered more than $400 so far.

“They were painted over for whatever reason. It sent the wrong signal,” Strothman said. “Everybody’s welcome here, and we want to keep it that way.”

The Town of Swampscott issued a second statement Monday, acknowledging the inclusivity concerns. It said it is now reviewing the policies surrounding roadway markings, including those made through private donations to find a path forward.

The Town has invited residents to a Select Board meeting on October 21 to open up conversation.

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