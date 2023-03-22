LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage boy is recovering this week as a search continues for a shooter who police said opened fire Tuesday, shooting the teen four times in broad daylight in Lynn.

In the neighborhood Wednesday, where bullets flew roughly 24 hours earlier, residents were rattled recounting the incident.

“I don’t know if I can go outside and be safe,” 13-year-old Annailyah Figwood said “I’m just scared.”

The incident happened on Fayette Street Tuesday afternoon, where one witness said he heard “five or six shots.”

Billy Hukill, who lives close to the scene, said she raced out of her house when she heard the gunshots, only to find the victim bleeding on the ground. Hukill said she jumped in to help.

“He was asking me, ‘Please don’t let me die. Can I please have some water? Please don’t let me die.’” Hukill said.

“I have four kids and it’s a kid,” Hukill said. “Cars were driving past and weren’t helping him. So I ran down here as fast as I could.”

Hukill said she made it to the scene in close to a minute. There, she said she started applying pressure while waiting for an ambulance.

Hukill said the teen, aged 15, was still conscious when he was taken to the hospital in the ambulance.

Police said the teen was shot four times — twice in the legs, once in the back and once in the arms — suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Speaking Wednesday morning, Figwood said she was playing with her cat just feet from the shooting scene when she heard the gunfire.

“I was scared,” she said of the incident. “I didn’t know how to feel.”

“What if she was outside and my daughter got hit?” Figwood’s mother, Tiffenay Brown said. “We have to be careful.”

Brown added that there is a school close to the shooting scene.

“Anything could have happened,” she said.

In addition to hitting the 15-year-old boy, one bullet pierced the tire of a nearby SUV.

Another hit a house, passing through the wall of one woman’s bedroom before shattering her TV.

Detectives fanned out in the neighborhood after this shooting, speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video that helped them locate a car they believe the shooter was in when they opened fire.

While the car has been found, no suspect was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

As police continue to search for the shooter, residents said they’re concerned about an uptick in violence in an area they call home.

“This one was brazen,” one resident said on Tuesday. “It was broad daylight.”

“It’s bad out here, and I feel bad for everybody’s kids,” Hukill said. “It’s not safe for them to go outside.”

Lynn police said Wednesday that their investigation is ongoing.

