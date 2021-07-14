REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Local officials came out Tuesday to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Revere Beach, which was the first public beach to open in the country.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo were among those in attendance to kick off the fireworks, live music, and games.

“The city of Revere and Revere Beach have been a destination for families throughout those 125 years and as things change the one thing that is constant is this beautiful beach and the beautiful view that we all have,” Arrigo said.

The event was initially scheduled for Monday but was moved due to the wet weather.

