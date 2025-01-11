REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Senior women who live at the Jack Satter House in Revere posed nearly nude for a 2025 tenant association funding calendar to raise money for fun activities.

The calendar supports activities like trips to the theater, movies, and shopping.

Photos show the women at the beach, playing cards and bingo, gardening, and at the hairdresser, among others.

Their rabbi, Lior Nevo, helped with the project, saying it “celebrates the aging female body’s spiritual and physical beauty.”

The calendar is $15 plus $1.50 shipping and handling from JSHTA, Inc., 420 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA 02151.

