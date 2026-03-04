BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday that he is going to start asking questions about the health standards of certain sugary drinks sold at popular coffee chains including Dunkin’ and Starbucks.

The questioning comes as part of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

“We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, show us the safety data that show that it’s okay for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it. I don’t think they’re going to be able to do it,” Kennedy said.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey was quick to weigh in on the announcement. On X Wednesday, Healey posted in defense of Dunkin’ — with a photo of a Dunkin’ cup and the words, “come and take it” written below.

Some people say they like the idea, while others say it leaves a bitter taste.

“It’s none of his business. Healthcare is your personal decision, so it’s just really weird all the things he’s trying to do,” said Kapr Bangura, who’s opposed to Kennedy’s efforts.

“I think it’s good information to know in relation to sugar,” said Elizabeth Moore. “I study heart disease at MGH and, you know, it’s one of the leading factors to deaths in the United States, and a lot of it is related to sugar intake.”

7NEWS has reached out to Dunkin’ and Starbucks for comment, but has not heard back.

