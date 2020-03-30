RI governor announces new travel restrictions as state records another coronavirus-related death

(AP/WHDH) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced new travel restrictions for people visiting the state

All out-of-state passenger vehicles entering Rhode Island at the southern border with Connecticut will be asked to stop at information centers, Raimondo and the head of the state police said during her daily press conference on the coronavirus. If they plan to stay for a while, they must provide contact information and self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Saturday she expanded an order beyond New Yorkers to anyone coming to Rhode Island for a non-work related reason to self-quarantine and further explained that and other orders on Sunday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had threatened to sue the state for targeting New Yorkers. Raimondo said she expanded the order due to a spike in cases in other states.

“The procedure we have in place does not violate anyone’s constitutional rights,” Colonel James Manni, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police, said Sunday.

The order for all non-essential retail businesses to close does not include grocery stores or restaurants who can continue to offer take-out. The state is considering ways for businesses to do curbside pickup or delivery, officials said.

Raimondo continued to implore residents to follow social distancing guidelines and follow her order to stay home, unless they need to get food or medicines, and to interact with no more than the same five people.

Rhode Island reported its third death from the virus on Sunday.

