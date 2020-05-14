Rhode Island governor considering testing tourists for coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tourists arriving in Rhode Island this summer may be tested for the coronavirus, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday.

The governor said she’s considering imposing the requirement to allow the state, which depends heavily on tourism, to enjoy some of the traditional summer boost from visitors.

Raimondo also added that she doesn’t foresee continuing the 14-day self- quarantine for anyone arriving from out-of-state through the summer.

“The honest answer is that we don’t yet have a summer policy,” she said.

