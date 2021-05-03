PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — High schools across Rhode Island have scheduled vaccination clinics for their students over the age of 16 this week, starting Monday at Cranston East.

Another clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at Cranston West, Barrington is scheduled to host a clinic Thursday, and Johnston and North Kingstown are set to vaccinate students starting Friday.

Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins tells WPRI-TV that vaccinations will help students feel safe during prom and graduation season, and give them a chance to get a shot before college, as many schools are requiring students to be vaccinated for the fall semester.

The city is providing the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized for use in those over the age of 16.

Students can get a shot without parental authorization, the state Department of Health said.

Second doses for Cranston students are scheduled to be administered May 24 and 26.

Gov. Daniel McKee said last week that his administration will work with any high school that wants to host a vaccination clinic for students.

