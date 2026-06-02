TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island woman was arraigned in Taunton District Court Tuesday after she was accused of taking possession of a huge shipment of drugs sent to a Rehoboth home.

Melinda Archambault, 36, of Bristol, Rhode Island, was arrested at a home in Rehoboth Monday after police executed a search warrant. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

On Monday, the postal service made a controlled delivery of that package to the home, with police watching. The package was addressed to someone known to not live at that address. The package was reportedly handed to a man working in the yard, who prosecutors said then handed it to Archambault, who took it inside the home.

Moments later, police arrived and Archambault was placed under arrest.

Police said the package contained 250.5 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of Oxycodone, 7.3 grams of MDMA, 23 grams of fentanyl, 69 grams of methamphetamine, 142 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 242 grams of marijuana and other undetermined narcotics.

Prosecutors said Archambault put the package into a backpack in her boyfriend’s bedroom. They said she told police that packages for the intended recipient were occassionally sent to the house.

Archambault is also the owner of a hair salon, and prosecutors said other packages, includine one containing cocaine, were delivered there then brought to the home on Winthrop Street.

Archambault’s boyfriend and the man the package was addressed to are still wanted by police.

Her defense attorney said the intended recipient of the pacakge is currently hospitalized in Western Massachusetts.

Archambault is expected back in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing.

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