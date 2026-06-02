FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that he is excited about the opportunity to work with star Wide Receiver A.J. Brown again after the 28-year-old was traded to the Patriots from the Eagles in exchange for draft picks Monday afternoon.

Brown was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019, when Vrabel was the head coach there. The two worked together for three seasons before Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vrabel said he’s looking forward to now adding Brown to the Patriots’ offense.

“I think he loves football, I think that he has a physical skillset, I think he’s got great body control, I think he’s strong at the catch part,” Vrabel said. “But I also think he, as he’s grown as a player and as a receiver, just the nuances, is physical with the football, he’s been a productive and a consistent player.”

Other members of the Patriots’ offense said they’re excited to have the caliber of player Brown is on their side.

“Great news, shoot, I know I’m glad, everybody’s glad to have him here. That’s a huge pick up for this offense and for this team,” said Patriots Runningback TreVeyon Henderson. “I mean that’s a good receiver, yeah, he’s really talented. I really love his game, I really respect the way that he carries himself off the field. I’m really excited to have him here.”

Brown has put up more than 1,000 yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. He’ll now be counted on for that same big production with the reigning AFC champions.

“Pretty cool to have, you know, another great player, add to our offense and you know, he’s obviously been able to do some incredible things in this league so we’re more than excited to have him,” said Patriots Left Tackle Will Campbell.

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