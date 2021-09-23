BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the movie “The Conjuring” has been put on the market for $1.2 million.

The original movie was based on accounts taken from those who lived in the 14-room home located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, according to its listing.

It is rumored to be haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s.

The listing agent says the current caretakers have reported numerous happenings in the house and have made a steady business by offering overnight guest bookings and group events.

The home, built in 1836, sits on 8.5 acres of land.

