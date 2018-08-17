RI woman facing more than 30 charges after remains of 26 cats found in freezer

NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island woman has pleaded not guilty to more than 30 charges after the remains of 26 cats were found in a freezer inside her Newport home in July, officials announced.

Linda Strahan was arraigned Wednesday at the Newport County Courthouse on 18 counts of unnecessary cruelty, 14 counts of compulsory rabies vaccination and two counts of breeding cats without a permit.

RISPCA officials executing a search warrant at 103 Kay Street on July 18 seized 18 cats living in deplorable conditions, in addition to making the deadly discovery, according to authorities.

Eight of the cats were transported to the RISPCA and 10 were transported to the Potter League for Animals.

A judge ordered Strahan to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of her pre-trial services.

