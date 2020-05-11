Richard Seymour voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

New England Patriots' Richard Seymour reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre during the second quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Monday that Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Richard Seymour has been voted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

Seymour joins Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Kevin Faulk, Ty Law, Matt Light, and Willie McGinest, as the seventh player to enter the Patriots Hall of Fame as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the team.

“Richard Seymour laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him.”

Seymour spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots, making five straight Pro Bowls, in addition to three straight first-team All-Pro honors. He has also been selected to the Patriots 50th anniversary team and all-decade squad.

Seymour was drafted by the Patriots sixth overall in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. During his time with the Patriots, he anchored a defense that allowed an average of 17.8 points per game and fewer than 20 points per game in six of his eight seasons.

The dynamic pass rusher started 105-of-111 games for the Patriots, totaling 460 tackles and 39 sacks. He also recorded two interceptions and six fumble recoveries. He also holds the franchise record with seven blocked field goals.

“I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in the Patriots Hall of Fame and very soon the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton,” Kraft added.

The date and time for the 2020 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

