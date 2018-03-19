Rideshare driver accused of sexual assault in Boston due in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rideshare driver accused of sexual assault in Boston’s South End is expected in court Monday.
Police responded to Hemenway Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with Northeastern University police who had stopped 26-year-old Ranjan Thapa of Everett, allegedly tasked with taking a female passenger home.
Police said the woman not only seemed to be in distress but also appeared to be a victim of sexual assault.
Officials transported the woman to a local hospital.
Police arrested Thapa and charged him with rape.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)