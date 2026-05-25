BOSTON (WHDH) - Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts officially unionized Monday, creating the App Driver’s Union (ADU), which will become the first certified union for rideshare drivers in the country.

The ADU will represent more than 70,000 rideshare drivers in Massachusetts, meaning it will be able to sit at the bargaining table with companies like Uber and Lyft to negotiate on the drivers’ behalf.

The move comes nearly 18 months after voters in Massachusetts approved a ballot question that gave rideshare drivers the right to form unions.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said she has advocated for rideshare drivers to make more money, and now the union will too. Hundreds of drivers are scheduled to meet with her at the State House Tuesday to celebrate the accomplishment.

“This is a historic day, for the state, for the country,” Healey said. “That means better pay, better wages for them, for their families, so it’s a really good thing. We want people in Massachusetts to have the kind of wages that can support their families.”

Lyft released a statement, saying in part, “As this new process moves forward, we’re committed to engaging in good faith. Lyft does well when drivers do well, and we’ll stay focused on helping drivers succeed while keeping rideshare affordable and dependable for everyone who counts on it.”

Uber also released a statement, saying, “We will ensure that driver flexibility and hard-won benefits remain the foundation of our progress, while upholding the highest standards of safety, data security, transparency, and public accountability.”

“People are dealing with the cost of everything going up and it’s important that, you know, these workers, like other workers, get paid what they deserve,” Healey said.

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