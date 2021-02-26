‘Right place at the right time’: Woman sounds alarm after finding baby in trash can

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local woman says is not a hero for saving the life of a newborn baby who was found abandoned in a trash can in Dorchester — she was just in the right place at the right time.

Silvana Sanchez said she was walking down Dorchester Avenue on Friday afternoon when she heard what sounded to her like puppies inside a trash can just outside Pat’s Pizza.

“I was walking down Dorchester Ave. and heard crying coming from and trash can and grabbed an EMT. She was next door for a call that was made and as soon as that happened, they grabbed the trash bag out of the can, and two other EMTs cut the bag open and there was a newborn baby,” she said.

The baby was said to be covered in blood and Sanchez said they had everything a newborn would have on it. The EMTs transported the infant to a nearby hospital, where officials say it is recovering.

Sanchez, who works as a youth life coach, said the events of the day have left her rattled. She said she does not feel like a hero.

“Everyone says I am a hero but, I think I was just at the right place at the right time. And then, it’s just by chance that I am a youth advocate,” she said. “So, at the end of the day, this is my life. This is my job.”

Silvana Sanchez describes finding a newborn baby in a trash can in Dorchester this afternoon…baby at the hospital #7news pic.twitter.com/Edczuom14x — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 26, 2021

The baby’s mother was located at a home in Milton a short time later. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment as well.

Their conditions have not been released.

So far, t is unclear at this point if the mother will be facing any charges.

Authorities say the baby is only alive now thanks to Sanchez.

As part of the Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts, parents may legally surrender newborn infants under a week old at any hospital, police station, or manned fire station without fear of facing criminal prosecution.

The parental stress line, 1-800-632-8188 is staffed 24/7 in all languages and the National Safe Haven Alliance has a 24/7 crisis line at 888-510-BABY.

No additional information was immediately available.

