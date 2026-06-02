FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A.J. Brown is living out his dream. He was sent to the team he thought would call his name on draft night in 2019.

“Yeah, that was a tough night,” Brown said. “I joked about it earlier, the Patriots been breakin’ my heart over the years… I was just disappointed, y’know? It was something, right where I wanted to be. You know, obviously, I wanted to play with Tom, so, uh, that didn’t happen. But, y’know, everything happens for a reason.”

Now, the three-time Pro Bowler gets to work with the current-day franchise quarterback in Foxboro. And Drake Maye has already impressed his new top target.

“He can make any throw; he’s very poised,” Brown said. “Like, today in the meeting, I would say he kinda took over the meeting. You know, Josh was speaking, and he, you know, kinda cut Josh off, not in a rude way, but you know, he just kinda took over, but it says so much for a young guy to know what he’s talking about, number one, and to lead, to be the voice of this team.”

The loudest voice Brown will hear is a familiar one: Head Coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was Brown’s first NFL head coach. Vrabel apparently made a tough first impression on him in Tennessee. But, according to Brown, he sees it in a new light because of his growth.

“I did not like him,” Brown said as he was laughing. “Yeah, I mean, I can say that now, you know… But what I’ve grown into, he’s a great guy. He’s a great guy, he coaches hard, he holds his guys accountable, you know? And I’m not saying that lightly. He really does. He leads this group, leads this team, and honestly, I believe that he’s daring somebody to challenge him, so he can show you, you know, he still thinks he can still play.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)