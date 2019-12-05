Rob Gronkowski builds gingerbread houses with kids at Boston Children’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski brought his edible architecture skills to Boston Children’s Hospital yesterday, helping patients construct gingerbread houses.

Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek helped the kids celebrate the holidays, with Kostek posting pictures to her Instagram account.

Gronkowski’s final gingerbread house had Santa coming down the chimney, wreaths and lights made from icing and plenty of gumdrops.

