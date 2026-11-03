SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Voters in New Hampshire experienced some celebrity sightings on Election Day. New England Patriots Super Bowl Champions Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola, and professional boxer Floyd Mayweather popped up at polls across the Granite State Tuesday.

Daniel Coughlin said he first saw it through a text that he wasn’t sure was real, but when he turned up at a polling facility in Hampton, he said he saw Amendola, the former Patriots wide receiver.

“Everybody keeps getting what they think are spam texts about certain celebrities who are going to be at polling places around the state, and usually when I got to a polling place I’m incognito, ready to go in,” he explained. “I was at first surprised, and then I was like, you know, this is cool. Obviously around this time of year politics can be very divisive, but I just thought it was a cool moment.”

Gronkowski and his long-time girlfriend Camille Kostek were spotted at polls in Goffstown and Wyndham. They were seen posing for a photo with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Kelly Ayotte. Mayweather, the former World Champion Boxer, was also seen posing for pictures.

Amendola and Mayweather have both been public supporters of the Trump Administration, and have both appeared at rallies for the President.

Coughlin said he didn’t discuss politics when he met Amendola, and he was just happy to see celebrities encouraging people to get out and vote.

“So we didn’t talk about the election at all. Of course I thanked him for being there. I thanked him for all that he’s done for sports and just being an all-around great guy,” he said. “It brings some positivity to the polling place. Everybody is going out to do their civic duty. It’s a great time of year, it’s an exciting time for everybody, not only for the candidates but the voters themselves. I think it just adds something fun.”

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