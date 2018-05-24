Rob Gronkowski’s ‘newest friend’ is a massive tiger shark

(WHDH) — It’s literally been a wild offseason for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski informed his fans in April that he would be heading to the Bahamas to film content for Shark Week 2018. He shared a sneak peek Thursday of what he’s been up to.

“Just hanging with my newest friend Mr. Gigantic Tiger Shark,” Gronkowski said in an Instagram post.

This year’s Shark Week will run from July 22-29.

Stay tuned.

