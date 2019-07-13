Robert Kraft donates $100K to Jarheads motorcycle

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated $100,000 to memorialize the seven motorcyclists killed in a New Hampshire crash last month, bringing their motorcycle club within striking distance of reaching their fundraising goal at an event Saturday.

Kraft made the donation to the Jarheads motorcycle club at a memorial for the seven men and women outside Gillette Stadium, where thousands of bikers rode in from across the country to show support for the 7 motorcyclists and their loved ones. The Jarheads, who are made up of Marines and their spouses, are raising $700,000 for the families of those who died in the crash.

“We are all patriots, and you are the true patriots,” Kraft told the crowd.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)