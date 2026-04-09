ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some high school students in Rochester have the opportunity to serve an out-of-this-world dish to astronauts at the International Space Station through a challenge presented by NASA.

The students at Old Colony Regional Vocation Technical High School are one of 10 teams selected for the final round of NASA’s challenge to develop a meal for those in space. Known as the Cosmic Chefs, the team will head to Texas to compete in the next round.

“To know that something we created here would be able to go up into outer space would just be such an amazing opportunity,” said Leah Hollenbeck, a student on the team.

The theme for this year’s competition is tacos, and the Cosmic Chefs cooked up a chicken vindaloo taco recipe they hope will make for a stellar space snack.

“It’s refreshing, I’ll say that much,” said Justin Ielo, a student on the team. “First the chicken vindaloo comes through, but then we have a nice crema that goes on top of it, and it’s really nice.”

The competition is about more than just creating a dish, the students are also required to study how food can be stored, cooked, and consumed by people in space.

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