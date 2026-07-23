BOSTON (WHDH) - A rock band made up of local college students performed for passengers on the MBTA Red Line in an effort to bring riders joy and a sense of community on their commutes.

Lazarus is a four-man band made up of Emerson College and Berkley University students. The group said they had the idea to load all their gear onto a Red Line train at the first stop at Alewife and perform for commuters.

“We do so many chaotic shows already, the Red Line is actually the calmest place for us,” said André Lazarus, the band’s lead singer.

“For me, as a drummer, I already immediately knew that I need to buy a drum set that was portable,” said Adrián Alvarado, the band’s drummer.

In no time, every passenger had a front row seat to the fun.

“It’s Saturday night, everyone’s always on their phone on the train. We like to get you off your phone and maybe get you to dance, or just be in the present,” Lazarus said.

“It was insane, you know? It started with people seeing us, then they were cheering, then they were clapping,” Alvarado recalled.

The band said so far, they have not hit a sour note with the MBTA and are respectful to all those working at the stations. They said they have already planned their next show for when all Red Line stops are back open following the current 10-day infrastructure closures.

“When there’s a ‘T’ worker walking by, we do a break in the song, like a pause, and then once they walk back, we count right back in,” Lazarus said. “The opening day the Red Line is open, in the evening, we’re going to do a welcome back to the Red Line rock show on the MBTA.”

The band’s next performance will be on Newbury Street Friday afternoon.

To follow along for more on their public concerts, you can visit their Instagram.

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