NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Norton early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on West Main Street determined a Honda Civic had left the roadway and hit a utility pole, according to police. One male was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The other was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Norton Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS), and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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