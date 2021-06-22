SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The building that houses an autobody shop in Somerville collapsed Tuesday sending pieces of the roof crashing down on the cars below.

Emergency crews were called to A+ Autobody on Medford Street shortly before 5 p.m. for reports of a building collapse.

Upon their arrival they taped off the area to try and investigate the cause of the collapse.

The deputy fire chief says the intense rain that rolled though the area and the age of the building may have been to blame.

“There was a wooden beam, that’s all it was. I just head a big rumbling like you would see the side of a mountain coming down,” said shop owner John Fragione. “It just came down all at once but, that doesn’t affect me. Just looked over and saw my guys there and I was good.”

Thankfully, all the employees were on the other side of the shop at the time of the collapse. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

