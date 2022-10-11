BOSTON (WHDH) - Leaders and community members were upset Tuesday, criticizing “senseless violence” a day after a shooting killed a young teen.

A 14-year-old boy was shot yesterday on Washington Street in Roxbury. While police investigated, they found another teenage boy with gunshot wounds.

The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and as of Tuesday, is still at the hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors and city leaders are calling for the violence to end.

It has been a difficult day for residents who still live around here. Boston police are still at the scene where the second shooting victim was located. The teen is in stable condition and still being hospitalized.

Resdidents are mourning the loss of the 14-year-old boy shot multiple times behind a building on Washington street in Roxbury.

“Guns kill, yes they kill,” 71-year-old Charlene Giden, a local great-grandmother, said. “And we don’t need to be doing that. I talked to some of my neighbors and everybody’s upset about it.”

Sherbin Henry helped the surviving shooting victim, and described the scary moment.

“It’s terrifying if you see someone just came, and you let him inside, open the door,” Henry said. “But he gave that devastated look.”

The mayor called the violence completely unacceptable.

“Nothing that we do will bring him back to his family and his friends,” Mayor Wu said. “And I take extremely seriously– extremely personally– what happens in our community to our young people.”

“Senseless violence,” another leader said. “There’s no need for it. Any shooting is bad, when we lose a life in this city, it’s bad, but young folks are not supposed to lose their lives.”

Giden said she is hopes for better, especially from youth.

“I just wish they would put the guns down, and start doing something positive with each other. It would be a nice thing for them to do,” she said.

Grief counselors are being made available to schools in the area.

Police said they are awaiting autopsy results, and the investigation is ongoing.

