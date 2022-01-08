BOSTON (WHDH) - People still in need of a COVID-19 shot will be able to visit a pop-up vaccination clinic in Roxbury on Saturday before Boston’s vaccine mandate for city workers and certain indoor spaces goes into effect next week.

The clinic, offering first and second doses as well as booster shots for anyone eligible, will take place at the Madison Park High School gym from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Scheduled appointments and walk-ins are both welcome.

The city’s indoor mask mandate that takes effect Jan. 15 applies to restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and indoor recreational facilities including theaters and sports venues, as well as some other businesses, according to Mayor Michelle Wu.

Under the mandate, people 12 and older will be required to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, city employees will be required to get vaccinated, Wu said at a City Hall news conference last month.

“There is nothing more American than coming together to ensure that we’re taking care of each other,” said Wu.

City workers had previously been required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing, but the testing option is being eliminated, according to the mayor. Medical and religious exemptions will be considered.

