BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents of children who attend the William Monroe Trotter School in Roxbury expressed concern after learning a student was able to walk out of the building unsupervised and was not found for several minutes Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools said the incident happened Tuesday, when a student wandered off for about four minutes.

“I wouldn’t want that to happen to my kid,” said Ralph Rateau, a parent. “I am very protective of my kid so I would want the teachers and everybody to be aware.”

April McCall, who has a third-grade student at the school, said she isn’t surprised this happened.

“You know, with the curiculum going on, there are other things that children go through that I don’t think that people are aware of. So when they go through their little outbursts, they like to sneak around — I mean they are real clever kids,” she said.

The District said the child was found on school grounds by a staff member. The student was then checked by a school nurse, who said they were not harmed. The school said they also contacted the child’s family.

In a statement, the District wrote, “The safety and well-being of our students is always our priority and we apologize to the family for the distress this situation has caused.”

“I feel like there should be more security because they are kids. We don’t want nothing to happen to them,” said Rateau.

William Monroe Trotter School officials are investigating the situation to determine how the child was able to wander off.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)