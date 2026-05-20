BOSTON (WHDH) - Sail Boston is returning to the city this summer with a fleet of the world’s “most magnificent” international tall ships and military ships to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

More than 60 ships from 21 countries will travel to ports in New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City, and Boston as part of the national Sail250 event. Boston will be the final stop on the ships’ route.

After parading into the Harbor, the ships will tie up in various spots around Boston for tours, boarding, and engagements with the crews. A full map of the locations will be shared in the days ahead, Sail Boston said.

The event will also feature educational programs focusing on United States and international maritime history for younger viewers. Sail Boston said cadets and crewmembers will be available to educate children of all ages of their personal experiences at sea, home countries, and more.

“Sail Boston 250 celebrates the rich maritime traditions of Boston Harbor and New England, which served as a backdrop for pivitol moments in our nation’s history,” said Capt. Crystal Schaefer of the USS Constitution.

This will be the first Sail Boston event since 2017.

It is free and open to the public.

The event will take place in Boston from July 11 to July 16, 2026.

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