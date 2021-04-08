BOSTON (WHDH) - Samuel Adams is looking to buy a beer for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Boston-based brewery announced Wednesday that anyone who posts their vaccination sticker or badge to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #ShotforSam and tagging @samueladamsbeer will receive $7 through the Cash App for a beer at their favorite bar.

“Sam Adams hopes drinkers will get back to supporting the bars and restaurants they love. So if you get vaccinated against Covid-19, we’ll buy your first beer back!” the brewery wrote on their website.

The promotion, which is open to United States residents 21 years and older, begins April 12 and lasts through May 15 or until 10,000 eligible entries are received.

No purchase necessary. 21+ program runs 4/12-5/12/21. Full rules at https://t.co/SQFU5QJKrr — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021

