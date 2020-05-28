Sandwich man back in custody after fleeing from Bourne Police Dept.

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Sandwich man is back in police custody Thursday night after fleeing from the Bourne Police Department.

Brian Thierwecher was waiting to be released on bail for an earlier incident when he allegedly took off and led police from several agencies on a foot pursuit through Buzzards Bay, according to a release issued by police.

He was captured around 9:40 p.m. in the area of 343 Scenic Highway, just over two hours after breaking free.

He was transported back to the department and is now facing additional charges of escape and resisting arrest.

