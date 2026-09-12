SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sandwich police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave following an off-duty crash on Friday night during which he was allegedly impaired behind the wheel, officials said.

Sandwich Police Officer Matthew Cotter crashed on Grand Oak Road in Forestdale at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to police.

The caller reported a vehicle had driven through her bushes and struck her parked car.

When Sandwich Officers arrived on scene, Officer Cotter was identified as the operator and he was uninjured. Based on observations of responding units, officers suspected Cotter may be impaired. A request was made to the Massachusetts State Police to investigate the crash. Cotter was subsequently arrested on OUI-related charges and transported to the Massachusetts State Police Bourne Barracks for processing.

“The Sandwich Police Department and its members hold each other and themselves to the highest standards. In addition to the criminal charges taken by the Massachusetts State Police, the Sandwich Police Department will be conducting a thorough internal investigation,” the department said in a statement. “The members of the Sandwich Police Department remain committed to serving the community with integrity, honor, and accountability.”

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