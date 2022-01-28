BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents, especially those who live along the coast, are bracing for the worst as a powerhouse nor’easter takes aim at the state.

Saturday’s winter storm is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding to the region.

Some areas along the coast could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow, while a widespread 18-24 inches is expected for many communities.

For decades, the blizzard of 1978 has been the benchmark for nor’easters in New England, but more recent storms have set records of their own.

In 2018, the year began with a bomb cyclone that brought more than a foot of snow to Boston and knocked out power to thousands. The biggest impact came from the historic storm surge.

Firefighters on Atlantic Avenue in Boston could be seen rescuing drivers with boats after the high tide turned the area into a river. The MBTA’s Aquarium station was also flooded.

“This was the first time I’ve ever seen the water come this high in the downtown area,” a Bostonian said at the time.

As far as snowfall, the blizzard of January 2015 dropped 30 inches in some areas. It ultimately led to the snowiest winter in Boston’s history with more than 108 inches by the end of the season.

“I lived through the blizzard of ’78 and 2013. This is much worse. It just never stopped,” a Bay Stater said back in 2015.

An evacuation advisory has already been posted for residents who live along the coastline.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)