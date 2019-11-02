Saugus restaurant makes temporary repairs to reopen after car crashes through entrance

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular restaurant in Saugus has reopened for business after a woman crashed her car into the front entrance early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at Giovanni’s Roast Beef & Pizza on 194 Broadway around 7:30 a.m. found a 2016 Mercedes Benz E350 that had crashed roughly three-quarters of the way into the front building, Saugus police said.

The 57-year-old driver was evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment.

Bricks and cinderblocks were scattered and glass was all over the floor.

The business was closed and no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

Hours after the crash, a construction crew was out working to clean up the mess and try to put a new storefront together.

The owner says the repairs they have made are temporary so they can get back up and running and taking orders.

As for long-term repairs, there is no timeline on how long that could take.

An initial on-scene investigation suggests the driver was not impaired and that human error or mechanical failure are the two most likely causes of the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

