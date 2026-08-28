DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bananas are back! The traveling, exhibition baseball team hosted a free meet-and-greet experience for fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Dedham Thursday ahead of their debut games at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend.

Fans were given the opportunity to meet members of the Savannah Bananas and their opposing team for the weekend, the Loco Beach Coconuts. The experience also allowed fans to receive autographs from players, take photos, and purchase Banana Ball merchandise.

“It’s crazy I get to meet professional baseball players,” said Diego Chevere, a young Savannah Bananas fan.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Bananas and the Coconuts will go head-to-head in high-energy Banana Ball games complete with choregraphed dances, unique uniforms, scoring celebrations, walk-up song performances, breakdancing coaches, and more.

This is not the Bananas’ first time playing on an NFL field, but some players said there will be some adjustments at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s a thicker turf than what we are normally used to playing on. I guess that’s that football turf,” said Bryce Grizzaffi, catcher for the Savannah Bananas. “We heard right field is usually shorter, so you’ll probably see some guys try to go the opposite way, some righties. But I think for the most part for guys, it’s the same game.”

As part of their Banana Ball World Tour, the Bananas will take on the brand-new Loco Beach Coconuts Friday and Saturday.

“Our head coach is Shane Victorino, who played for the Boston Red Sox, won a world championship here, and he’s a Hawaii native so he kind of designed the team around that,” said JD Urso, a member of the Loco Beach Coconuts.

Fans said they can’t wait to get a taste of Banana Ball, which has exploded in popularity in recent years.

“I am really excited. Gillette is a special space. Anybody in the area knows that anything you can go to at Gillette is a great experience,” said Harry Barnette, a Banana Ball fan.

The players said they are equally excited to take to the diamond.

“Every show is a new show, so there’s going to be something different every Banana Ball game,” Grizzaffi said.

Gillette Stadium said parking lots for both games will open at 1 p.m., and gates will open at 4 p.m with the games scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

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